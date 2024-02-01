Feature / Lifestyle

Bund Finance Center lights up with giant heart for Valentine's Day

The terrace of the Bund Finance Center has been decorated with a giant pink heart-shaped art installation to celebrate the coming Valentine's Day.
The terrace of the Bund Finance Center has been decorated with a giant pink heart-shaped art installation to celebrate the coming Valentine's Day.

Couples in love are invited to take romantic photos under the stunning skyline of the Bund and speak of their love in front of the installation.

From February 12 to 14, the BFC Valentine's Day float will return once again, distributing roses for couples.

Date: Through February 14

Venue: Bund Finance Center

Address: 600 Zhongshan Rd E2, Huangpu District

