RISE Strength and Conditioning's challenge for women

RISE Shanghai, a boutique fitness center dedicated to empowering individuals through strength and wellness, is proud to announce its upcoming fitness competition, "Her Pace, Her Race" in celebration of International Women's Day.

On March 24, starting at 9:30am, "Her Pace, Her Race," is a 3k run followed by an 800m sprint on an air bike, that celebrates women's hard-earned right to run. Prizes include a pair of ON running shoes and a 60min float session. Registration is now open. Seize the opportunity to compete and celebrate the strength of women!

Participants can sign up through the QR link below. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged.

