Century Link Mall hosts a grand birthday party for a Disney star

Shanghai shoppers invited to celebrate with Donald Duck as he marks 90 years in the spotlight by relaxing beside the pool with a pop-up store and a photo booth set up for visitors.
Ti Gong

Donald Duck and Daisy Duck at the event's opening ceremony.

The Century Link Mall hosted a grand birthday party to celebrate Donald Duck's 90th anniversary.

At the atrium on the LG2 floor, a three-meter-high Donald Duck sits in a pool, surrounded by palm trees, beach benches and other seaside elements. His giant bathtub has been moved to the outdoor square on the LG2 floor, awaiting visitors to have a fun bathroom party with him.

There's also a pop-up store and a photo booth.

The event will last to June 16.

Ti Gong

Donald Duck installations at Century Link Mall.

If you go:

Date: Through June 16

Venue: Century Link Mall 世纪汇广场

Address: 1192 Century Ave, the Pudong New Area 浦东新区世纪大道1192号

Ti Gong

A pop-up store and photo booth are part of the celebrations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
