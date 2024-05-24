Century Link Mall hosts a grand birthday party for a Disney star

Shanghai shoppers invited to celebrate with Donald Duck as he marks 90 years in the spotlight by relaxing beside the pool with a pop-up store and a photo booth set up for visitors.

Ti Gong

The Century Link Mall hosted a grand birthday party to celebrate Donald Duck's 90th anniversary.

At the atrium on the LG2 floor, a three-meter-high Donald Duck sits in a pool, surrounded by palm trees, beach benches and other seaside elements. His giant bathtub has been moved to the outdoor square on the LG2 floor, awaiting visitors to have a fun bathroom party with him.

There's also a pop-up store and a photo booth.

The event will last to June 16.

Ti Gong

If you go:

Date: Through June 16



Venue: Century Link Mall 世纪汇广场

Address: 1192 Century Ave, the Pudong New Area 浦东新区世纪大道1192号