Century Link Mall hosts a grand birthday party for a Disney star
The Century Link Mall hosted a grand birthday party to celebrate Donald Duck's 90th anniversary.
At the atrium on the LG2 floor, a three-meter-high Donald Duck sits in a pool, surrounded by palm trees, beach benches and other seaside elements. His giant bathtub has been moved to the outdoor square on the LG2 floor, awaiting visitors to have a fun bathroom party with him.
There's also a pop-up store and a photo booth.
The event will last to June 16.
If you go:
Date: Through June 16
Venue: Century Link Mall 世纪汇广场
Address: 1192 Century Ave, the Pudong New Area 浦东新区世纪大道1192号