Trick or treat! Parties and deadly deals for Halloween festivities

Day of the Dead bash, Sovnd of Shanghai and Alter's official party

Armada Group's multi-concept destination keeps pushing the boundaries of the guest experience and, for this Halloween, it's erased the line between worlds and invited the spirits in for a harrowing weekend-long Day of the Dead bash, across La Barra and La Mezcaleria. They've paired up with some of the city's best party throwers to plan a ghostly gathering like no other, immersing you in a haunted and harrowing world where the glorious dead sway beside us until tomorrow comes. On October 29 from 9pm to late, festival pros Sovnd of Shanghai return for a Halloween soiree, Day-of-the-Dead-style, with more than ten DJs spinning urban house sets at La Barra and urban hip-hop at La Mezcaleria. Ticket includes a bracelet that gets you free entry into Dusk Till Down's afterparty from 2am. On October 30, from 9pm to late, Alter's official Halloween party brings a lineup of DJs that includes their killer sound system and vinyl sets across two stages. An early bird ticket for both nights is priced at 120 yuan and ticket at the door costs 180 yuan. Each ticket includes a drink upon arrival.

Address: Bldg. 5, No.60, Lane 273 Jiaozhou Rd

Tel: 158-0030-7744

El Santo

At El Santo in Found 158, the Mexican-themed Day of the Dead is also presented. Less with scary and more with the lively celebrations. On October 30, the special party with guest DJ Iku-Iku starts from 9pm to midnight followed by DJ Se7en from 12am to 2am. Found 158's annual Halloween costume contest and parade will be in full effect with prizes and some amazing costumes on display. October 25 to November 8 sees traditional Day of the Dead Pan de Muerto (Mexican bread of the dead) and Atole (Mexican hot beverage) for 65 yuan in honor of the celebrations.

Address: B1, Found 158, 158 Julu Rd

Tel: 6333-2181

Italo

Italian trattoria Italo on Fumin Road will offer Halloween brunch on the weekend of October 30 and 31. Chef Lucky Lasagna will make the buffet full of delicious authentic Italian recipes with fun Halloween touches. The special buffet plus a seasonal main dish costs 168 yuan for adults and 98 yuan for kids.

Address: 2/F, 291 Fumin Rd

Tel: 6027-9127

Hyatt on the Bund's Halloween buffet

Halloween at Hyatt on the Bund will get underway with a special spooktacular smorgasbord buffet menu featuring Halloween-themed delights and devilish drinks in Aroma. Lots of colorful dishes will be lined up in the evenings of October 30 and 31. Indulge in a lunch or dinner buffet that the whole family will love, with free flow wine, beer, soft drinks and juice, as the chefs surprise you with scary bites while bewitched bartenders serve up horrifyingly delicious potions. All these moments will be recorded in a commemorative family portrait while you dine in any one of the hotel restaurants. The dinner buffet is 388 yuan per person.

Address: 2/F, West Tower, Hyatt on the Bund, 199 Huangpu Rd

Tel: 6393-1234 ext 6328

Shanghai Marriott Hotel Parkview's Halloween hotpot party

Shanghai Marriott Hotel Parkview will host a special Halloween hotpot buffet dinner party on October 31 at the Shanghai City Bistro. You are invited to dress up in fun costumes while enjoying the sumptuous seafood, Australian Wagyu beef and funky pastry with Halloween spirit. There are four broths to choose from – mushroom and goji berry, pork tripe and chicken, spicy Chongqing style and traditional pork bone soup. The hotpot buffet is 198 yuan per person.

Address: 333 Guangzhong Rd W.

Tel: 3669-8688

Adventure party at Pudong Shangri-La, East Shanghai

Halloween is coming to Pudong Shangri-La, East Shanghai, in style from October 29 to 31. Start the night of adventure with an immersive party at Jade on 36 Bar with the live DJ's sensational music and Halloween special elixirs. The two-hour free flow of cocktail is now on early bird sale at 259 yuan per person.

Yi Café will be serving Halloween themed buffets from October 15 to 31, featuring special festival creations like pumpkin feta quesadilla, crazy squid ink pasta, curry pumpkin and many more. On the night of Halloween, guests will have a chance to win the best costume prize and mysterious gift from Yi Café. The price of the buffet varies depending on time and date; contact Yi Café for more details.

Address: 33 Fucheng Rd

Tel: 2828-6888