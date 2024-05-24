Zootopia takes flight as latest Disney-themed aircraft joins China Eastern Airlines' fleet

Shanghai Disney Resort launched the Disney•Zootopia Express to add a touch of magic as it flies visitors in.

Ti Gong

A new Zootopia-themed airplane, the Disney•Zootopia Express, was unveiled on Friday.

It is the sixth Disney-themed aircraft to join China Eastern Airlines' fleet.

"We are thrilled to join China Eastern Airlines in celebrating the opening of the world's first and only Zootopia-themed land by launching Disney•Zootopia Express," said Joe Schott, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort. "The new themed plane will be an extra touch of magic to passengers' travels as it brings guests to visit Shanghai Disney Resort and experience the wonders of our newest land firsthand."

The Disney•Zootopia Express is the airline's first Disney-themed aircraft to feature three-dimensional images of Disney characters on its exterior.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

There are themed elements inside the aircraft, including images of luggage containers tailored for different-sized mammals, along with fold-out trays featuring a map of Zootopia highlighting different characters' favorite spots in the mammalian metropolis.

"This year marks the eighth year of collaboration between China Eastern Airlines and Shanghai Disney Resort. All of these aircraft transport happiness, friendship, kindness and trust in the sky, bringing a wonderful travel experience to passengers," said Wan Qingchao, executive vice president of China Eastern Airlines Co Ltd.

Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Even more surprises await passengers as they depart from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport. Thanks to more than 30 new Zootopia-themed check-in counters and self-service check-in kiosks, plus commemorative boarding passes, passengers will be able to start their unique journey before they even take to the skies.





