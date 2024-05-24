﻿
Feature / Travel

Zootopia takes flight as latest Disney-themed aircraft joins China Eastern Airlines' fleet

﻿ Li Qian
﻿ Yan Jingyang
Li Qian Yan Jingyang Zhukov Egor
  18:09 UTC+8, 2024-05-24       0
Shanghai Disney Resort launched the Disney•Zootopia Express to add a touch of magic as it flies visitors in.
﻿ Li Qian
﻿ Yan Jingyang
Li Qian Yan Jingyang Zhukov Egor
  18:09 UTC+8, 2024-05-24       0
Zootopia takes flight as latest Disney-themed aircraft joins China Eastern Airlines' fleet
Ti Gong

The new Disney•Zootopia Express.

A new Zootopia-themed airplane, the Disney•Zootopia Express, was unveiled on Friday.

It is the sixth Disney-themed aircraft to join China Eastern Airlines' fleet.

"We are thrilled to join China Eastern Airlines in celebrating the opening of the world's first and only Zootopia-themed land by launching Disney•Zootopia Express," said Joe Schott, president and general manager of Shanghai Disney Resort. "The new themed plane will be an extra touch of magic to passengers' travels as it brings guests to visit Shanghai Disney Resort and experience the wonders of our newest land firsthand."

The Disney•Zootopia Express is the airline's first Disney-themed aircraft to feature three-dimensional images of Disney characters on its exterior.

Zootopia takes flight as latest Disney-themed aircraft joins China Eastern Airlines' fleet
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Disney characters on the side of the Disney•Zootopia Express.

There are themed elements inside the aircraft, including images of luggage containers tailored for different-sized mammals, along with fold-out trays featuring a map of Zootopia highlighting different characters' favorite spots in the mammalian metropolis.

"This year marks the eighth year of collaboration between China Eastern Airlines and Shanghai Disney Resort. All of these aircraft transport happiness, friendship, kindness and trust in the sky, bringing a wonderful travel experience to passengers," said Wan Qingchao, executive vice president of China Eastern Airlines Co Ltd.

Zootopia takes flight as latest Disney-themed aircraft joins China Eastern Airlines' fleet
Yan Jingyang / SHINE

Disney fan Zhukov Egor gets a first look at the interior of the Zootopia-themed aircraft.

Even more surprises await passengers as they depart from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport. Thanks to more than 30 new Zootopia-themed check-in counters and self-service check-in kiosks, plus commemorative boarding passes, passengers will be able to start their unique journey before they even take to the skies.



Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
Hongqiao
Shanghai Disney
Disney
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     