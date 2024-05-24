﻿
Feature / Travel

How to get to your destination from Pudong airport?

﻿ Ma Xuefeng
﻿ Arina Yakupova
﻿ Zhong Youyang
﻿ Shen Xinyi
Ma Xuefeng Arina Yakupova Zhong Youyang Shen Xinyi
  09:45 UTC+8, 2024-05-26       0
Shanghai has two international airports, one is Pudong airport and the other is Hongqiao airport. In this episode, Arina will tell you how to navigate Pudong airport.
Shot by Ma Xuefeng, Arina Yakupova, Lan Xuefan. Edited by Arina Yakupova, Zhong Youyang, Shen Xinyi. Reported by Arina Yakupova. Subtitles by Wang Xinzhou.

Welcome to Shanghai! If no one comes to meet you in the airport, you're properly curious about how to get to your destination from the airport. Shanghai has two international airports, one is Pudong airport and the other is Hongqiao airport.

In this episode of "Shanghai Like a Local," Arina will tell you how to navigate Pudong airport. Stay tuned, we will talk about Hongqiao airport next time.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Hongqiao
Pudong
