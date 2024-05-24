How to get to your destination from Pudong airport?

Shanghai has two international airports, one is Pudong airport and the other is Hongqiao airport. In this episode, Arina will tell you how to navigate Pudong airport.

Welcome to Shanghai! If no one comes to meet you in the airport, you're properly curious about how to get to your destination from the airport. Shanghai has two international airports, one is Pudong airport and the other is Hongqiao airport.

In this episode of "Shanghai Like a Local," Arina will tell you how to navigate Pudong airport. Stay tuned, we will talk about Hongqiao airport next time.