﻿
News / In Focus

Six months in space. How will China's first long-haul female astronaut succeed?

﻿ Xu Qing
Xu Qing Larrissa Leung
  09:56 UTC+8, 2021-10-17       0
China's new "space trio" arrived at the Tiangong space station on Saturday, embarking on the landmark, longest crewed mission to date.
﻿ Xu Qing
Xu Qing Larrissa Leung
  09:56 UTC+8, 2021-10-17       0
Six months in space. How will China's first long-haul female astronaut succeed?
Xinhua

Wang Yaping will be the first Chinese female astronaut to visit China's space station.

China's new "space trio" arrived at China's new space station on Saturday, embarking on the landmark, longest crewed mission to date.

Wang Yaping, 41, the first female astronaut to visit the Tiangong space station, left many on social media in awe, with many questions about her six-month life in space. But one, in particular, has made headlines.

What happens when she gets her period?

Pang Zhihao, national chief science communication expert of space exploration technology, said in an interview with CNS news agency that whilst research has shown that female astronauts will have normal menstruation in space, decompression sickness may restrict them from performing spacewalks during periods.

The Chinese space station has been well prepared for Wang Yaping's journey.

Tianzhou-3, a cargo spacecraft carrying supplies to the China space station, has sent her sanitary supplies and a few non-toxic cosmetics.

"Female astronauts will probably have a better psychological state wearing makeup," said Pang.

What's more, the space station has even prepared chocolate, desserts and other supplements in the event of heavy blood loss.

Other special preparations to ensure her comfort in space include: the seats in the spaceship and in-cabin space suits and even toilet seats have been adjusted for her comfort.

"Women have slender hands, so even her gloves are tailor-made so that it's more convenient for her to work with equipment," assured Pang.

However, Pang noted that the selection process and training for both male and female astronauts are the same, because spaceflight missions are arduous.

"Astronauts need to meet high physical and emotional standards, so female astronauts will not be exempt from this expectation," Pang said.

Six months in space. How will China's first long-haul female astronaut succeed?
Xinhua

Ye Guangfu, Zhai Zhigang, and Wang Yaping aboard the space station core module Tianhe.

According to Pang, many empirical studies have found that female astronauts are well adapted for executing space missions, and in some respects have an advantage over their male counterparts, in qualities such as attention to detail, communication skills, and thinking comprehensively.

Furthermore, their metabolism for magnesium and levels of estrogen is higher than that of male astronauts, and with lower iron content, their bodies are more suitable for long-term space life. This precludes them from being prone to side effects like iron poisoning and thrombosis.

Pang expects that this expedition will see China's first spacewalk by a female astronaut.

"This is not only an honor for us, but is also an opportunity for us to research the various advantages that female astronauts have when walking outside of the vehicle," Pang said. "Their generally smaller size is an advantage as they'll be able to control their weight better and thus perform a wider variety of tasks."

Astronauts often use themselves as the subjects for their research on aerospace medicine and space life science.

For instance, 77-year-old US astronaut John Hershel Green Jr studied the effects of long-term space life on the physiology and psychology of the elderly population.

Wang Yaping is no different. She plans to study aerospace medicine and space life to prepare future female astronauts for long-term life in space, said Pang.

Launching "Shenzhou 13," in addition to marking China's strong development in space, has also garnered widespread international attention, drawing the interest of many foreign astronauts.

"Several foreign astronauts have already undertaken training in China, including life-saving training in Shandong's Yantai," Pang said.

"Foreign astronauts are veterans and will bring a wealth of advice and experience that will help us achieve new heights.

"The International Space Station may be decommissioned in 2024, so the Chinese Space Station really is considered a new, rising star in the field, and looks forward to sharing mutual strengths to achieve even more. Our scientists can benefit from their experiences and new equipment, and produce faster, and more fruitful results."

When asked about when foreign astronauts will be able to join the space station, Pang said that "it will be after the two experimental modules are connected to the core module."

"China has launched a worldwide collection of scientific experiments, and many have already been approved of quality and safety," Pang said. "Some scientific experiments may even be carried out by foreign astronauts on our spacecraft."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Xu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     