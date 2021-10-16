Bikes recalled after safety hazard detected

More than 2,000 bicycles are being recalled because of potential safety hazards, Shanghai's market watchdog said on Saturday.

All 2,270 TARMAC SL7 bikes manufactured between May last year and July this year are being recalled by Specialized (Shanghai).

The front fork may break after a strong collision, posing an injury risk, according to the company.

Consumers have been asked to stop using these bicycles immediately. The recall will last till January 14 next year. The service hotline for the recall is 20605155.