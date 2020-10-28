News / Metro

Spreading the news that business is booming

Promotional videos showcasing Jing’an’s enticing business ambience, vibrant culture, bustling shopping scene and expanding manufacturing base were shown on October 17 and 18 at the popular night fair on Anyi Road. Sponsored by the Jing’an Information Office and the district’s media center, the event was designed to help people better understand Jing’an, explore its unique charm and boost local coffers. The event also featured countless photo ops and interactive games.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Xingjie
