Stamps tell stories of the 'Four Histories'

A traveling exhibition which opened at the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology outlines the difficulties experienced by the country and the Communist Party of China.

A traveling exhibition of stamps telling the history of China and the Communist Party opened at the University of Shanghai for Science and Technology on Wednesday.

It will last through mid December and cover local schools.

This exhibition shows visitors a hundred frames of stamps that can tell stories about the "Four Histories" and how the Communist Party of China sought happiness for its people and rejuvenation of the nation.

The "Four Histories" refers to the histories of the Communist Party of China, the People's Republic of China, reform and opening-up, and socialist development.

Teachers and students will be guided to gain a deeper understanding of the difficulties that the Party and the nation experienced.

An online exhibition, speeches and other related events will be held.