English edition of COVID-19 manual released

Entitled "COVID-19: The Essentials of Prevention and Treatment," the book offers information and guidance to the international medical community.
The English-language edition of a book on COVID-19 prevention and control, based on front-line experiences in China, was released at Shanghai’s Ruiji Hospital on Monday.

The book, entitled “COVID-19: The Essentials of Prevention and Treatment,” offers information and guidance to the international medical community.

“Autumn and winter are the annual peak season for respiratory infectious diseases in China. Plus the novel coronavirus and seasonal flu, there is a risk of comprehensive infection,” said Dr Qu Jieming from Ruijin Hospital and one of the writers of the book. “Though the coronavirus epidemic has waned in China, both the public and domestic medical field should have proper awareness of disease prevention and control. Good personal hygiene, cross-infection prevention inside hospitals and awareness of disease prevention among people with chronic diseases should be highlighted.”

Local health officials said the publishing of the book shows the capabilities of Chinese medical professionals.

