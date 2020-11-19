University celebrates traditional sports

Tournament held by the East China University of Political Science and Law featured baduanjin, a famous traditional exercise which has been used in treating COVID-19 patients.

East China University of Political Science and Law held its first traditional Chinese sports tournament, featuring archery and baduanjin, or eight-sectioned exercise, on Wednesday.

The event was organized to improve the health of faculty and students and engage them more in traditional Chinese culture.

One of the most famous traditional Chinese sports, baduanjin has been used in treating COVID-19 patients and preventing infections and is claimed to be effective in helping patients recover and improving physique.

More than 300 teachers and students from the university performed baduanjin at the opening ceremony. Members of the university’s martial arts clubs also performed a dragon dance, wing chun, tai chi and other traditional Chinese sports.

More than 600 teachers and students took part in the archery and baduanjin competitions.