News / Metro

Watchdog reveals illegal sales practices

Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:39 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0
City's market watchdog campaign monitoring the November 11 sales extravaganza finds evidence of illegal advertisements, expired products and false claims.
Hu Min
Hu Min
  20:39 UTC+8, 2020-11-18       0

A campaign monitoring the November 11 sales spree found more than 160 cases of suspect practices such as fake promotions and illegal advertisements, the city’s market watchdog said on Wednesday night.

About 69.5 million products sold by e-commerce platforms were targeted in the campaign between October 22 and November 12, covering items most complained about, such as home appliances, health products, clothing and cosmetics, according to the Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation.

Over 71 percent of cases were related to illegal advertisements, it said, while almost 22 percent were problems with registration certificates. 

The operator of an online shop selling water purifiers claimed that the long-term intake of contaminated water was to blame for diseases such as high blood pressure, heart disease and cerebral thrombosis, claims that violated China's advertisement law, the administration said.

A carotene capsule sold online was found to have expired in 2017, it said. 

Other violations were related to unfair competition.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     