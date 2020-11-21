News / Metro

Railway on track with e-commerce deliveries

More than 4.5 million goods from e-commerce platforms were delivered by rail in the Yangtze River Delta region during the 20-day November 11 shopping spree period.
Ti Gong

Goods from online platforms are delivered at a railway station in the Yangtze River Delta region. 

More than 4.5 million goods from e-commerce platforms were delivered by rail in the Yangtze River Delta region during the 20-day November 11 shopping spree period, surging 280 percent from the same period last year, China Railway Shanghai Group announced on Saturday.

As of Friday in the 20-day period, 4.64 million goods sold online were delivered via railway in the region, weighing 23,842.8 tons, soaring 312.7 percent from last year, according to the group.

A daily high of 245 high-speed trains were put into delivery services during the period, heading for most areas across the nation from the delta region.

A hairy crab company on the bank of the Yangcheng River in Suzhou, Jiangsu Province used high-speed trains to deliver the seasonal delicacies.

"Fresh foods have special requirements for transportation time," said Zhang Wei, a worker at the company. "It is 50 percent faster than bus transportation via high-speed railway, and the cost is 50 percent lower than air."

Expresses between Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, and Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, also operated during the period for the first time, the group said. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
