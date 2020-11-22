Top marks for university's international cultural festival

Students from more than 30 countries, who are studying at East China Normal University, presented a mini expo at the Tongji Design Park in Baoshan District over the weekend.

Students from more than 30 countries, who are studying at East China Normal University, presented a mini expo at the Tongji Design Park in Baoshan District over the weekend, together with Chinese students who are studying at seven universities in the US.

The event attracted hundreds of teachers, students and nearby residents.

It was the 14th international cultural festival organized by East China Normal University to showcase cultures from different countries and promote cross-cultural exchanges.

International students in traditional clothing staged wonderful performances. These included the classical ballet “Swan Lake” by students from Kyrgyzstan and Colombia, and an African dance by students from the Republic of Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Namibia.

Teachers and students from East China Normal University sang the song “Great China.” The performance concluded with singing and dancing by Brazilian students.

There were also handicrafts and foods from different countries.

The event was livestreamed for those who could not visit.

Huang Meixu, director of the university's global education center, extended her greetings to international students who were stuck in their homelands by the COVID-19 pandemic and said she hoped to see them soon.