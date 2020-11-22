News / Metro

Top marks for university's international cultural festival

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:42 UTC+8, 2020-11-22       0
Students from more than 30 countries, who are studying at East China Normal University, presented a mini expo at the Tongji Design Park in Baoshan District over the weekend.
Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping
  21:42 UTC+8, 2020-11-22       0

9 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • Students showcase their cultures.

  • Ti Gong

Students from more than 30 countries, who are studying at East China Normal University, presented a mini expo at the Tongji Design Park in Baoshan District over the weekend, together with Chinese students who are studying at seven universities in the US. 

The event attracted hundreds of teachers, students and nearby residents.

It was the 14th international cultural festival organized by East China Normal University to showcase cultures from different countries and promote cross-cultural exchanges.

International students in traditional clothing staged wonderful performances. These included the classical ballet “Swan Lake” by students from Kyrgyzstan and Colombia, and an African dance by students from the Republic of Sierra Leone, Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Namibia.

Teachers and students from East China Normal University sang the song “Great China.” The performance concluded with singing and dancing by Brazilian students. 

There were also handicrafts and foods from different countries.

The event was livestreamed for those who could not visit.

Huang Meixu, director of the university's global education center, extended her greetings to international students who were stuck in their homelands by the COVID-19 pandemic and said she hoped to see them soon.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     