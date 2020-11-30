News / Metro

Baoshan teams with university to become 'front line' of innovation

Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:49 UTC+8, 2020-11-30       0
A new industrial park around Shanghai University in Baoshan District will incubate the scientific achievements of the university into lucrative industries.
Yang Jian
Yang Jian
  18:49 UTC+8, 2020-11-30       0
Baoshan teams with university to become front line of innovation
Ti Gong

District and university officials jointly launch the Shanghai University-Rim Industrial Park in Baoshan on Monday.

A major industrial park around Shanghai University was launched in northern Baoshan District on Monday to incubate the scientific achievements of the university into lucrative industries.

The Huanshangda, or Shanghai University-Rim Industrial Park, officially opened in the Lingang Innovation Galaxy Scientific Oasis in Dachang Town.

The first batch of three research institutes, eight companies and eight key incubation projects have already entered the park.

The park covering 57 square kilometers will feature Dachang, Baoshan Urban Industry Park and Nanda Smart City around the university as key regions. It will focus on the transformation of scientific researches, incubation of scientific startups and cultivation of professionals.

By 2025, about 200 scientific research projects of the university will be incubated in the park, along with 1,000 scientific companies, according to the district government.

“The park will become the hotbed of Shanghai’s ambitions to become a global scientific innovation center,” said Chen Jie, Party secretary of Baoshan.

“It will also become a key site to incubate the research findings of local universities and an industry highland with economic scale of more than 100 billion yuan,” he added.

The Baoshan government and the university jointly established a company to serve as the operating platform of the park. The university’s research institutes on new materials, intelligent equipment, unmanned systems and biomedicine were unveiled in the park on Monday.

Baoshan teams with university to become front line of innovation
Ti Gong

The No. 1 site of the Shanghai University-Rim Industrial Park

Innovative projects

The park will mainly focus on fields such as new energy, advanced materials, artificial intelligence and biomedicine, according to operators.

Some recent research achievements from the university were displayed on the sidelines of the launch ceremony. For instance, there was a robotic arm which operators can control with their eye movements. Another robot can irrigate farmlands and clean streets automatically.

The park can be expanded further to other key industrial parks in Baoshan, such as the newly unveiled North Shanghai Biomedical Industrial Park, the robotics industry park and Wusong Smart City, the district government said.

“It will eventually become the main engine to drive Baoshan’s future development,” Chen said.

Baoshan District, the city’s former iron-steel production base, aims to become the “front line” of Shanghai’s scientific innovation center by transforming traditional industrial parks into sites of high-tech industry.

For instance, with most of its old factories shut down or relocated, Wusong Smart City is planned to be a subcenter of Shanghai with new material and hardware industries, scientific and cultural innovation parks, commerce and business facilities, residential communities and waterfront attractions.

Its industrial heritage will remain intact. The city's earliest iron-steel plants — the No. 1 and No. 5 Shanghai Steel Factory — will be part of three innovation parks for international arts, scientific innovation and entrepreneurship.

Baoshan teams with university to become front line of innovation
Ti Gong

Officials launch a scientific development company to serve startup firms in the park.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     