Looking China series: Food waste warriors

  02:25 UTC+8, 2020-12-04       0
The director has been roaming the streets, neighborhoods, schools, restaurants and environmental companies, trying to find out how food waste is recycled ... 
Provided by 2020 Looking China · Youth Film Project.

Food waste is a problem all over the world. As China's urbanization accelerates and incomes rise, the amount of food waste is growing exponentially. 

The director has been roaming the streets, neighborhoods, schools, restaurants and environmental companies, trying to find out how food waste is recycled and what innovations are being used to tackle the problem in Shanghai, a metropolis of about 25 million people. It also wants to inspire people to cherish food and protect the natural environment.

Inma Escribano, the director, from Spain

Zhao Xiaohong, the producer, from Fudan University

Inma Escribano and Zhao Xiaohong during the filming

The poster

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
