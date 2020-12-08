News / Metro

Postcards display city's past and present

Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  19:03 UTC+8, 2020-12-08       0
Series published by Shanghai Science Popularization Press covers all aspects of life in Shanghai with QR codes to help readers learn the stories behind the illustrations.
Ke Jiayun
Ke Jiayun
  19:03 UTC+8, 2020-12-08       0
Postcards display citys past and present

Old Factories, New Outlooks.

Postcards display citys past and present

Old Trades, New Vogues.

"Impression of Shanghai,” a series of 179 postcards, was released on Tuesday to show the past and present in different sides of the city, including architecture, trades, art, fashion and food.

Published by Shanghai Science Popularization Press, the postcards are in six sets — “Old Factories, New Outlooks,” "Old Trades, New Vogues,” "Old Paintings, New Tastes,” "Old Buildings, New Styles,” "Old Chi-pao, New Fashions" and "Old Flavors, New Understandings” — covering all aspects of life in Shanghai.

After scanning a QR code on a postcard, readers can learn the stories behind the photos and illustrations in both Chinese and English and hear audio by famous local hosts.

Under the guidance of the CPPCC Shanghai Committee and city's publicity authority, it took more than 10 months for the postcard series to be completed.

Instead of books, the editorial board and publisher chose postcards to tell the stories. 

They cooperated with local paper-cutting artists to make related art products with iconic elements such as shikumen buildings, old Shanghai Huangbaoche pedicab, and a woman in a qipao integrated in one picture.

Xiong Yuezhi, former deputy head of and editor-in-chief of the postcard series, told Shanghai Daily that local experts were invited to write articles and compile content for the project with all the text and pictures carefully selected to best represent the city.

"The culture of Shanghai has included many international cultural factors. And now lots of foreigners live in Shanghai and are members of the city. So we made the postcard series bilingual for better cultural exchanges and mutual understanding," he said.

Thorsten Giertz, CEO of emeneo, a local consulting company focusing on e-learning, shared his experiences of eating in Shanghai at the launch ceremony and said one of his favourite dishes was dazhaxie (Chinese hairy crab) and huangjiu (yellow wine).

He said the 30 old local restaurants mentioned in the set "Old Flavors, New Understandings" were an inspiration and an invitation for him to deepen his understanding of the city through reading and eating. "Taste is an effective way to communicate culture and make me understand a foreign country,” he said.

Postcards display citys past and present

Old Chi-pao, New Fashions.

Postcards display citys past and present

Old Flavors, New Understandings.

Postcards display citys past and present

Old Buildings, New Styles.

Postcards display citys past and present

Old Paintings, New Tastes.

Postcards display citys past and present

Stamps with illustrations from the set "Old Trades, New Vogues."

Postcards display citys past and present

Paper-cutting art with old Shanghai elements.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     