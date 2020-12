Police in Shanghai launched an investigation after a local hospital reported on December 17 that one of their patients was likely to have been poisoned.

A man has been detained for allegedly poisoning a colleague, Shanghai police said on Wednesday.

Police received a report from a city hospital at 5pm on December 17 that a patient, a 39-year-old man surnamed Lin, was likely to have been poisoned.

After an investigation, police said that suspicions fell on a 39-year-old man surnamed Xu, one of Lin's colleagues.

Xu has been detained, and an investigation is ongoing.