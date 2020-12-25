Health officials stress coronavirus prevention

City residents are being urged to stay alert to the need to prevent and control coronavirus during the holiday period and ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival.

Local health officials are reminding residents to stay alert to coronavirus prevention and control with the arrival of the New Year holiday and the upcoming Spring Festival.

People should avoid unnecessary outings and travel to regions at middle or high risk. And officials stressed the importance of wearing masks and other self-protection measures.

Elderly residents, people with chronic diseases and pregnant women are advised against going out.

Large gatherings are not encouraged and residents should keep rooms well ventilated and pay attention to social distancing and personal hygiene.

Sharing spoons or chopsticks is not advised.

People with symptoms such as a fever and cough should avoid taking part in social events and gatherings, officials said.