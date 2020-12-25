News / Metro

Health officials stress coronavirus prevention

Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:18 UTC+8, 2020-12-25       0
City residents are being urged to stay alert to the need to prevent and control coronavirus during the holiday period and ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival.
Cai Wenjun
Cai Wenjun
  18:18 UTC+8, 2020-12-25       0

Local health officials are reminding residents to stay alert to coronavirus prevention and control with the arrival of the New Year holiday and the upcoming Spring Festival. 

People should avoid unnecessary outings and travel to regions at middle or high risk. And officials stressed the importance of wearing masks and other self-protection measures.

Elderly residents, people with chronic diseases and pregnant women are advised against going out.

Large gatherings are not encouraged and residents should keep rooms well ventilated and pay attention to social distancing and personal hygiene.

Sharing spoons or chopsticks is not advised. 

People with symptoms such as a fever and cough should avoid taking part in social events and gatherings, officials said.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     