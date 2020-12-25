Passenger hits out after ignoring Metro ban

Man warned about using the loudspeaker on his phone despite a ban which came into effect on December 1 resorts to violence when argument on a Line 5 train gets heated.

Ti Gong

A man has been detained for beating up a passenger who reminded him of the Metro loudspeaker ban, Shanghai police said on Friday.

The incident took place on the afternoon of December 13 on a Metro Line 5 train running from Xinzhuang to Beiqiao.

The man surnamed He was using the loudspeaker when watching a video on his phone, when a fellow passenger surnamed Wu reminded him of the loudspeaker ban when using electronic devices.

The two got into an argument during which He hit Wu in the face, causing slight injuries.

Wu reported the case to the police, and He was summoned by the police on December 23 and is said to have confessed.

Police said this was the first time a Metro passenger had been detained for ignoring warnings from other passengers about the ban which took effect on December 1.