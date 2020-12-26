News / Metro

Yoozoo Games chairman dies after being allegedly poisoned

Lin Qi, 39, chairman and founder of Yoozoo Games Co Ltd, died on December 25 after allegedly being poisoned by a colleague. 
Imaginechina

Lin Qi speaks at a conference in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, on May 25, 2018.

Lin Qi, 39, chairman and founder of Yoozoo Games Co Ltd, died on December 25 after allegedly being poisoned by a colleague. 

Lin passed away despite medical treatment, the Shanghai-based gaming company said in a statement issued on December 25, adding its operations remain normal.

Shanghai police said on December 23 that a man surnamed Xu had been detained for allegedly poisoning him.

Police received a report from a city hospital at 5pm on December 17 that Lin was likely to have been poisoned.

After an investigation, police said suspicion fell on Xu, one of Lin's colleagues.

The company said in an earlier statement that Lin showed discomfort on December 16 and went to a hospital for treatment. The hospital alerted police while treating Lin.

Yoozoo is the developer of video game Game of Thrones: Winter Is Coming and is working on the video game of acclaimed Chinese sci-fi novel The Three-Body Problem.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Top
     