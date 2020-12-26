News / Metro

Exhibition showcases role of medical college

  19:44 UTC+8, 2020-12-26       0
A local exhibition displaying the history of the Shanghai Medical College of Fudan University's support and help for Chongqing Medical University was unveiled on Saturday.
An exhibition displaying the history of the Shanghai Medical College of Fudan University's support and help for Chongqing Medical University was unveiled on Saturday.

It also encourages young students to learn from their predecessors.

The Chongqing Medical University was built by teachers and students from Shanghai in the 1950s, when over 400 talented staff including more than 20 medical experts went to Chongqing.

To date, the Shanghai medical college has helped 53 medical facilities in the nation to promote latest technologies and projects and assisted with talent training.

Also on Saturday, a book recording the achievements and dedication of medical staff from the college and its affiliated hospitals on the front line of coronavirus prevention and control was released.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
