TCM symposium on treatment of anorectal disorders

  19:43 UTC+8, 2020-12-26
Traditional Chinese medicine experts gathered to discuss the treatment of anorectal disorders and promote the knowledge of care of anorectum on Saturday.

Some 5,000 medical experts participated in the online and offline symposium launched by Longhua Hospital affiliated to Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

Longhua Hospital is one of the earliest four TCM clinical centers in the nation. TCM for anorectal disorders is one of its most famed departments and is honored as a national intangible heritage.

Doctors use TCM therapy along with the latest technology to treat patients’ pain and sickness as well as complicated and serious diseases.

A combination of traditional Chinese and Western medicines is used for the treatment of haemorrhoids through oral medicine, surgery and post-surgery complication care to achieve precise, minimally-invasive and quick treatment and recovery.

