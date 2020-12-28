Photographer records an unforgettable year

The unforgettable year of 2020 is nearing an end. The pandemic hit the pause button for society and greatly affected many people's lives.
As a photographer, I chose to pick up a camera and record the special period. Images are the most intuitive and realistic reflections of the world.
With this in mind, I have been following the epidemic for nearly a year. Although I didn't go to the front line, local people's daily life is the main theme of my photography, which is also an important part of the whole picture during the epidemic.
Now that the epidemic is still developing, but life goes on and my shooting will be on as well.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
The first Shanghai baby born on the first day of 2020 at the International Peace Maternity & Child Health Hospital.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Residents in a community near Qiaojia Road in Huangpu District move out of their shabby old residences to new apartments on January 4.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
A man wears three masks when shopping in a supermarket on January 31.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
A strictly guarded neighborhood on Ruijin No. 2 Road on February 13 during the epidemic
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Two men have a chat at a social distance at Xujiahui Park on February 22.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
A man looks through the doors of the Grand Theatre on Nanjing Road W. on March 28. The opening of cinemas that day had been postponed to July.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
A couple take photos of pigeons at People’s Square on April 4 with a national flag flying at half-mast in the background. During Qingming Festival, when Chinese people pay respects to the deceased, the State Council called for nationwide mourning for those who died in the pandemic.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Commuters on Zhaojiabang Road on April 26. Empty streets gradually became busy again as work and life returned to normal.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
A woman cuts her grandson's hair in a park on June 10. She has been his barber since the pandemic broke out.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Passersby watch an outdoor movie from a distance in Huangpu District during the Shanghai International Film Festival on July 28.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
A vendor shares a light moment with her customers on the day the Wanshang market closed on July 31.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
A boy looks down on the crowds on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall from Huawei's flagship store. The eastern extension of the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall opened to public on September 12.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
A family pays respect to the statue of Nie Er on Huaihai Road on October 1, China's National Day. Nie is the composer of China's national anthem.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
Volunteers provide energy bars to runners in the Shanghai International Marathon on November 29.
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE
People take pictures in front of a Christmas tree in Waitanyuan on the North Bund on Christmas Eve.
Source: SHINE
Editor: Liu Qi