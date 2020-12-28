Photographer records an unforgettable year

SHINE cameraman Wang Rongjiang has been focusing his lens on local people's daily lives throughout the unprecedented period since the outbreak of COVID-19.

The unforgettable year of 2020 is nearing an end. The pandemic hit the pause button for society and greatly affected many people's lives.

As a photographer, I chose to pick up a camera and record the special period. Images are the most intuitive and realistic reflections of the world.

With this in mind, I have been following the epidemic for nearly a year. Although I didn't go to the front line, local people's daily life is the main theme of my photography, which is also an important part of the whole picture during the epidemic.

Now that the epidemic is still developing, but life goes on and my shooting will be on as well.

Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

