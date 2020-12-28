News / Metro

Photographer records an unforgettable year

Wang Rongjiang
Wang Rongjiang
  19:35 UTC+8, 2020-12-28       0
SHINE cameraman Wang Rongjiang has been focusing his lens on local people's daily lives throughout the unprecedented period since the outbreak of COVID-19.
Wang Rongjiang
Wang Rongjiang
  19:35 UTC+8, 2020-12-28       0

The unforgettable year of 2020 is nearing an end. The pandemic hit the pause button for society and greatly affected many people's lives.

As a photographer, I chose to pick up a camera and record the special period. Images are the most intuitive and realistic reflections of the world.

With this in mind, I have been following the epidemic for nearly a year. Although I didn't go to the front line, local people's daily life is the main theme of my photography, which is also an important part of the whole picture during the epidemic.

Now that the epidemic is still developing, but life goes on and my shooting will be on as well.

Photographer records an unforgettable year
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

The first Shanghai baby born on the first day of 2020 at the International Peace Maternity & Child Health Hospital.

Photographer records an unforgettable year
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Residents in a community near Qiaojia Road in Huangpu District move out of their shabby old residences to new apartments on January 4. 

Photographer records an unforgettable year
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A man wears three masks when shopping in a supermarket on January 31.

Photographer records an unforgettable year
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A strictly guarded neighborhood on Ruijin No. 2 Road on February 13 during the epidemic 

Photographer records an unforgettable year
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Two men have a chat at a social distance at Xujiahui Park on February 22. 

Photographer records an unforgettable year
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A man looks through the doors of the Grand Theatre on Nanjing Road W. on March 28. The opening of cinemas that day had been postponed to July.

Photographer records an unforgettable year
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A couple take photos of pigeons at People’s Square on April 4 with a national flag flying at half-mast in the background. During Qingming Festival, when Chinese people pay respects to the deceased, the State Council called for nationwide mourning for those who died in the pandemic. 

Photographer records an unforgettable year
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Commuters on Zhaojiabang Road on April 26. Empty streets gradually became busy again as work and life returned to normal. 

Photographer records an unforgettable year
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A woman cuts her grandson's hair in a park on June 10. She has been his barber since the pandemic broke out.

Photographer records an unforgettable year
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Passersby watch an outdoor movie from a distance in Huangpu District during the Shanghai International Film Festival on July 28. 

Photographer records an unforgettable year
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A vendor shares a light moment with her customers on the day the Wanshang market closed on July 31. 

Photographer records an unforgettable year
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A boy looks down on the crowds on Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall from Huawei's flagship store. The eastern extension of the Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall opened to public on September 12.

Photographer records an unforgettable year
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

A family pays respect to the statue of Nie Er on Huaihai Road on October 1, China's National Day. Nie is the composer of China's national anthem. 

Photographer records an unforgettable year
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

Volunteers provide energy bars to runners in the Shanghai International Marathon on November 29. 

Photographer records an unforgettable year
Wang Rongjiang / SHINE

People take pictures in front of a Christmas tree in Waitanyuan on the North Bund on Christmas Eve.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     