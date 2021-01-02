News / Metro

News Channel has all the hot topics covered in 2021

Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:02 UTC+8, 2021-01-02       0
Changes and upgrades have been made to Shanghai Media Group's News Channel for 2021.
Xu Wei
Xu Wei
  19:02 UTC+8, 2021-01-02       0
SSI ļʱ

Changes and upgrades have been made to Shanghai Media Group’s News Channel for 2021.

A batch of new programs will debut at 11am and 10:30pm from Monday to Sunday.

The programs will provide wide coverage of hot social issues, culture, lifestyle, fashion, food and finance.

They will also provide an insight into the lives of local people, as well as the development of the city in different fields.

The channel’s virtual cartoon host Shen Xiaoya, the country's first digital character for live news events, will continue to be active in news programs and interviews.

News Channel has all the hot topics covered in 2021
Ti Gong

A batch of new programs will debut on News Channel in the new year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     