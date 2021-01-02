News Channel has all the hot topics covered in 2021

Changes and upgrades have been made to Shanghai Media Group's News Channel for 2021.

SSI ļʱ



Changes and upgrades have been made to Shanghai Media Group’s News Channel for 2021.

A batch of new programs will debut at 11am and 10:30pm from Monday to Sunday.

The programs will provide wide coverage of hot social issues, culture, lifestyle, fashion, food and finance.

They will also provide an insight into the lives of local people, as well as the development of the city in different fields.

The channel’s virtual cartoon host Shen Xiaoya, the country's first digital character for live news events, will continue to be active in news programs and interviews.