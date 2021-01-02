Forum discusses myopia treatment and prevention

More than 500 domestic medical facilities are able to carry out surgery on myopia, experts told a myopia prevention and control forum in the city on Saturday.

Leading ophthalmologists gathered to discuss the latest technology as well as the problem of myopia in children.

The Shanghai Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital is the first in the nation to carry out myopia surgery. It has promoted the technology nationwide, setting up training centers for doctors from other provinces.

“Myopia has become a serious problem as 53.6 percent of Chinese children and minors suffer from myopia,” said Zhou Xingtao, president of the Shanghai Eye, Ear, Nose and Throat Hospital.

"We have different levels of training courses all over the nation to improve the overall medical capability. Patients can receive high-quality surgery in their hometowns, instead of going all the way to big cities."