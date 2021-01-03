A week to wrap up as temperatures plunge again

Another cold front will sweep over the city this week, the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau has forecast.

Another cold front will sweep over the city this week, the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau has forecast.

The high will decrease from 12 degrees on Monday to 7 degrees on Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, it will plunge to the freezing point and minus 1 degree, with the low reaching minus 3 and minus 5 degrees.

Light rain will fall during the first four days of the week, with sleet forecast on Wednesday night and Thursday. A wind of 49 kilometers per hour is expected on Thursday.

The strong, cold air will lessen on Friday, while the sky will be clear. The high will gradually increase to 4 degrees on Sunday

The air quality over the following three days will be good, the local ecology and environment bureau said on Sunday.

