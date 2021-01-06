News / Metro

Extreme cold, gale force winds, snow and sleet in the forecast

A blue alert for cold weather was issued at 8am on Wednesday by the local meteorological bureau, indicating temperatures will plummet 8 to 10 degrees Celsius within 48 hours.
A blue alert for cold weather was issued at 8am on Wednesday morning by the local meteorological bureau.

Blue is the lowest in the four-tier system and indicates temperatures will plummet 8 to 10 degrees Celsius within 48 hours.

Very cold air will arrive in the city on Wednesday night along with snow and sleet.

The high temperature will drop from 7 degrees on Wednesday to -2 degrees on Thursday and -1 degrees on Friday, with lows dropping from 3 to -6 degrees, the bureau said.

The lowest temperature in local suburban areas is forecast to reach -9 on Friday and Saturday.

The 88-kilometer-per-hour gales are expected to strike local coastal areas overnight, which could cause damage to buildings. Wind gusts of more than 60 kilometers per hour are predicted for parts of Shanghai.

