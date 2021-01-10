Sunny days are here again after the past week's cold

After the past week's strong cold front, people will enjoy sunny days next week, with good air quality and breezes.

The high is expected to increase from 6 degrees on Monday to 14 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. It will remain around 15 degrees for three days but will plummet by 11 degrees to 6 at the weekend.

The low will be around the freezing point over the first two days of the week. Some suburban areas will suffer minus 5 degrees. It will rise to 7 degrees on Friday and then is forecast to drop to zero degree on Saturday and Sunday.

The temperature will differ greatly between day and night, especially on Wednesday. Although the high temperature will reach 14 degrees, the low will be 3 degrees.