Food processors donated as show of thanks to front-line workers

Vorwerk China made the donation to express its respect and support of front-line workers.
A German company has donated food processors to front-line workers in the battle against COVID-19.

Vorwerk China officials said the workload of front-line professionals has become taxing as cases of the virus have increased across the country. The company made the donation to express its respect and support of these workers.

Dr Zhang Wenhong, director of the medical team treating the city's COVID-19 patients, expressed gratitude for the donation and all the support given to front-line staff.

Local medical workers said they've been receiving gifts and food from local residents since the beginning of the pandemic.

Vorwerk donated 500,000 yuan (US$77,400) to support Wuhan’s COVID-19 control in early 2020, and 18.8-million yuan worth of food processors to more than 1,600 medical workers in Shanghai supporting Hubei Province and overseas regions.

Ti Gong

Dr Zhang Wenhong 

﻿
