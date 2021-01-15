News / Metro

Benefits for migrant workers staying in city

Shanghai General Trade Union wants migrant workers to spend the Spring Festival in the city to curb the spread of COVID-19 with the offer of several benefits.
The Shanghai General Trade Union is calling for migrant workers to spend the Spring Festival holiday in the city to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Those who stay will be entitled to casualty insurance free of premium with insurance pay of up to 20,000 yuan (US$3,090), the trade union said on Friday.

They will also get allowances for phone calls and Internet expense as well as health care.

The call will be relayed through all lower-level trade unions in the city which are also required to serve workers well who remain in the city during the holiday.

Trade union members plan to visit workers at factories and construction sites, food and parcel deliverymen, home helpers and nurses from out of town who will be staying in Shanghai during the holiday and offer any help they need. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
