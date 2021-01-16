News / Metro

Reservations for car plate registration in the fast lane

  16:39 UTC+8, 2021-01-16       0
Shanghai residents will be able to make reservations to have their car plates registered with the police on the Internet from January 20.
The Shanghai traffic police’s official app “Shanghai Jiaojing” will introduce the new function under a new section called “reservations for vehicle and license affairs.”

Through the app, motorists can choose the time and place for car plate registration, and show the notice of success at reservation when showing up for the service.

The reservation can only be made at least one day ahead of the appointment.

If a plate applicant is found to have missed an appointment, made reservations for other people or have others take the appointment for three times, the person will be restricted to use the app.

People who hold passports or Chinese permanent residents’ identity cards can also use the app, but the app has only a Chinese interface.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
