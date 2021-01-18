New health posts emphasize continued COVID-19 vigilance

The Shanghai Center for Health Promotion issued a series of posts to reiterate the importance of COVID-19 prevention and control during the upcoming Spring Festival.

The Shanghai Center for Health Promotion issued a series of posts to reiterate the importance of COVID-19 prevention and control during the upcoming Spring Festival, when traveling, gatherings and social events are expected.

The posts targeting people visiting and returning to Shanghai provide clear and detailed instructions, suggesting people avoid unnecessary trips to other provinces and overseas. Those from medium- and high-risk regions in China are asked to postpone their plans to visit or return to Shanghai.

People from medium- and high-risk regions must report to communities, employers or hotels within 12 hours of arriving in Shanghai. Those coming from or stopping by medium- and high-risk regions must take central quarantine for 14 days and receive two nucleic acid tests.

Temperature and health code checks are being conducted at all airports, bus stations and ports, as well as communities, businesses, schools and hotels.

These measures will be in effect until March 31, while follow-up protocols will be implemented down the line.