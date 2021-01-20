More trains and faster trips for Spring Festival travel rush

Shanghai's railway system implemented a new operation timetable today with more trains and shorter travel times.

Shanghai's railway system implemented a new operation timetable today with more trains and shorter travel times, according to China Railway Shanghai Group officials.

There are now 615 railway trips from Shanghai every day, an increase of 27.



Trains have been added to cities including Yancheng, Lianyungang, Chengdu, Taiyuan, Qingdao, Weihai and Xi'an.

High-speed railway trips from Shanghai to Tongcheng, Shucheng and Lujiang in Anhui Province debuted today, on the heels of the Hefei-Anqing line that commenced last month.

The line from Hongqiao Railway Station to Anqing Railway Station will extend its route to Hefei South Railway Station, while the line from Hongqiao to Lujiang West Station will replace the one from Quzhou Railway Station in Zhejiang Province to Hefei South Railway Station.



With the operation adjustments, it now takes only one hour and 44 minutes to travel to Yancheng, one hour and 43 minutes to Yangzhou, three hours to Lianyungang and two hours and 19 minutes to Huai'an.

Travel times to these destinations in Jiangsu Province are at least twice as fast than in the past thanks to the opening of new lines, including Shanghai-Suzhou-Nantong, Yancheng-Nantong, Lianyungang-Yancheng and Lianyungang-Zhenjiang.

The adjustments come just in time for the upcoming Spring Festival travel rush, or chunyun, which begins on January 28 and lasts until March 8.

