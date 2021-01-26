News / Metro

Hospital sends 14 COVID-19 patients home

Shanghai Health Commission says six foreigners and eight Chinese were discharged from hospital on Tuesday after recovering from coronavirus infections.
Fourteen patients infected with COVID-19 were released from hospital on Tuesday after their recovery, the Shanghai Health Commission said.

They were six foreigners and eight Chinese, aged between 5 and 60.

Five of the foreign patients were from the same family of four children, according to the commission.

They had been treated in a family ward to ease anxiety of the children and that was believed to have helped in their recovery, the commission said.

Follow-up visits will be made to check on their health, officials said.

There has been an increase in the number of middle-aged or senior patients among imported cases since winter, the commission added.

