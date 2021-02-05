News / Metro

Health authority issues coronavirus guidance

Education guidance aimed at enhancing people's awareness of public health after coronavirus prevention and control has become a routine and long-term task.
Shanghai's health authority issued an education guidance to enhance local people's health awareness after coronavirus prevention and control has become a routine and long-term task.

According to the guidance, each person is the major force responsible for his or her own health, and the promotion of wearing a mask, keeping social distance and personal hygiene must be reiterated. Self-protection is the most effective "protection" for individuals, the guidance states.

It also says that health authorities should carry out more health education, respond to problems that the public cares about and offer explanations of governmental policies. Medical facilities should enhance training in coronavirus knowledge and skills among medical staff and improve education for patients.

