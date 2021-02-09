News / Metro

Woodcarving video wins skills competition

More than 450 videos were entered and assessed by experts in a contest to promote the 46th WorldSkills Competition to take place in Shanghai next year. 
A video about woodcarving master Zheng Chunhui wins the first prize in a short video competition on theme of the 46th WorldSkills Competition. 

A short video competition on theme of the 46th WorldSkills Competition has declared one about Chinese woodcarving master Zheng Chunhui winner of the first prize. 

Another nine entries won second and third prizes in the event organized by the executive bureau of the 46th WorldSkills Competition and the Shanghai Vancouver Film Academy of Shanghai University.

More than 450 videos were entered and assessed by experts.

Seven videos were honored for their creativity in categories ranging from storytelling and editing to cultural inheritance and social influence.

The WorldSkills Competition is the world championship of skills held every two years. The 46th event will take place in Shanghai from October 12 to 17 next year. It was originally scheduled for September this year but postponed due to the pandemic.

The short video competition, launched on July 15 last year, World Youth Skills Day, was part of the promotions for the event.

An awards ceremony will be held by the executive bureau of the 46th WorldSkills Competition later and outstanding videos will be posted on online platforms.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
