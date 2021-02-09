Police help Expo Park workers be festive
-
A police officer gives a lecture on safety to workers.Chen Huizhi / SHINE
-
Police officers and site management hand out New Year's gifts to the workers.Chen Huizhi / SHINE
-
A calligrapher (middle) writes Spring Festival couplets for the workers.Chen Huizhi / SHINE
-
Workers and police officers make dumplings together.Chen Huizhi / SHINE
-
The restaurant on the construction site with festive decorationsChen Huizhi / SHINE
Half the workers working on a hill project in the Shanghai Expo Park, around 140, are staying in Shanghai for Spring Festival.
They’re among some 400 migrant workers staying in the city for the holiday in the expo area, which has 32 construction sites and up to 8,000 workers. Most of the workers have returned to their hometowns last month.
Pudong police visited the workers on Tuesday to remind them of safety rules and bring good cheer to make up for their separation from their families in their hometowns.
A calligrapher was invited to write Spring Festival couplets for the workers, and together with officers, the workers made dumplings and enjoyed a festive lunch.