Stable power supply predicted for holiday

  17:36 UTC+8, 2021-02-10       0
Due to warmer weather in recent days, the power load for the holiday is predicted to fall to 14 million kilowatts or less.
  17:36 UTC+8, 2021-02-10       0
Ti Gong

The city's power supply will meet consumer demand during Spring Festival.

The city's power supply is stable and will meet consumer demand during the upcoming Spring Festival, according to State Grid Shanghai.

Due to warmer weather in recent days, the power load for the holiday is predicted to fall to 14 million kilowatts or less.

With many people choosing to stay at home for the holiday because of the pandemic, State Grid has strengthened its safety protection measures.

Safety and health inspections will be carried out at key operating sites. Workers and students will be provided with green channel services such as guides in repairing.

To cope with power issues, more than 3,000 operators will be dispatched for emergency repairs.

The number of emergency repairs last year was 22 percent less than in 2019, with an average repair time of just over 20 minutes.

State Grid can be reached through its hotline: 95598.

﻿
