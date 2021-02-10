High-end radiotherapy center sets record for patient numbers

The Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center uses cutting-edge proton and heavy ion beams to target and kill cancerous tissue without harming healthy tissue and cells.

The Shanghai Proton and Heavy Ion Center treated nearly 800 patients last year, setting a new record for daily and monthly quantities, the center announced on Wednesday.

The center, which uses cutting-edge proton and heavy ion beams to target and kill cancerous tissue without harming healthy tissue and cells, is the first facility of its kind in China and only the third in the world.

In the fight against COVID-19, the center upgraded its consultation platform, launched intelligent service guidance and long-distance multidisciplinary treatment systems and streamlined patients’ hospitalization processes.

The center targets brain, lung, liver, prostate, pancreas and nasopharynx cancers as its main treatment types. The majority of patients are in stable condition.

Since opening in 2015, the center has treated 3,300 hospitalized patients.

With the center’s growing reputation, patients from other provinces and abroad have come for treatment.

Last year, 239 hospitalized patients were covered by commercial insurance, an increase of 45 percent over 2019.



Ti Gong