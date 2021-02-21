Despite drop in temperature, Spring is set to start

After a warm and dry Sunday and Monday the temperature will plummet on Tuesday as another cold front moves over the city, the local meteorological bureau has forecast.

Imaginechina

The temperature will drop from a high of 24 degrees Celsius on Monday to 13 degrees on Tuesday. It will fluctuate around 14 degrees for the rest of the week, with the low between 7 and 11. Light rain will fall for the rest of the week.

The official start of Spring is expected this week. According to the current forecast, the average temperature of five consecutive days will be more than 10 degrees to Wednesday. This is the meteorological standard to establish spring has officially arrived.

The air quality will be good between Sunday and Tuesday, the local ecology and environment bureau said.

