COVID-19 patients discharged after complete recovery

Fifteen COVID-19 patients, including one foreigner, were discharged from the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center on Sunday after making a full recovery.

Among the Chinese patients, two were from Shanghai, said the Shanghai Health Commission.

Twenty-two local COVID-19 cases have been reported since January 21. They were infected with the virus from the same overseas source and on the same chain of transmission.

All the 15 discharged patients, with the oldest aged 65, had ordinary or mild symptoms. They were treated with a combination of anti-infection therapy, traditional Chinese medicine, nutrition and other remedies.

As the patients had to spend the Spring Festival in hospital, medical staff created decorations and provided special food to help them enjoy the special time.

A male patient from Taiwan said he was very nervous after being diagnosed. But the professionalism of local medical staff relieved his anxiety, and the special Spring Festival decoration and care gave him a unforgettable holiday. His New Year wish is to meet his family as soon as possible.

A patient surnamed Xiao said she was diagnosed with coronavirus during quarantine after arriving Shanghai from the United States on January 23. She said she was glad that she was finally discharged on Sunday, which was also her birthday.

It is the best birthday gift, she said.