News / Metro

Mental illness behind stage incident at city's Disneyland

﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:39 UTC+8, 2021-02-21       0
A woman who allegedly attacked an actor during a show at Shanghai's Disneyland on Saturday has mental health issues, police said on Sunday.
﻿ Chen Huizhi
Chen Huizhi
  20:39 UTC+8, 2021-02-21       0
Mental illness behind stage incident at citys Disneyland

Video of the incident.

A woman who allegedly attacked an actor during a show at Shanghai's Disneyland on Saturday has mental health issues, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened at 5pm on Saturday.

The woman, 35, surnamed Guan, allegedly went onto the stage during the show and beat an actor with her hands, interrupting the performance.

Guan was summoned by police, but was unable to communicate with them. Her family reported they believed she had a mental illness.

Later at the Shanghai Mental Health Center, she was diagnosed with an acute mental disturbance.

Guan travelled to Shanghai on her own, and claims on the Internet that she had visited the Disneyland with her daughter were a misunderstanding, according to the police.

No actor was injured in the incident.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     