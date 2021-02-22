Alert for gales as cold front sweeps city

Winds of around 50kph forecast for the city but will drop to a breeze on Tuesday with maximum temperatures fluctuating between 16 and 10 degrees Celsius this week.

As another cold front swept over the city on Monday afternoon, the city’s meteorological bureau issued a blue gale alert at 1pm.

Blue, the lowest in the four-tier system, indicates that winds of around 50 kilometers per hour are expected in the city and reaching 74 kilometers per hour in coastal areas. But they will weaken to a breeze on Tuesday, the bureau said.

The maximum temperature will drop from Monday's 26 degrees Celsius to 12 degrees on Tuesday and fluctuate between 16 and 10 degrees during the rest of the week. Lows will be between 12 and 7 degrees.

Slight rain is forecast from Wednesday.

Air quality over the next three days will be good, the local ecology and environment bureau said on Monday.