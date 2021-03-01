News / Metro

Strong winds and chilly temperatures coming to city

﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  15:42 UTC+8, 2021-03-01       0
A cold front will sweep across the city today, prompting the local weather bureau to issue a blue gale alert at 1pm. Wind gusts could reach 74 kilometers per hour in coastal areas.
﻿ Tian Shengjie
Tian Shengjie
  15:42 UTC+8, 2021-03-01       0

A cold front will sweep across the city today, prompting the local weather bureau to issue a blue gale alert at 1pm — the lowest in the four-color alert system.

The alert indicates winds will be stronger tonight, with gusts of up to 74 kilometers per hour in the local coastal area, strong enough to break tree branches, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

Tomorrow's high temperature is expected to fall by 6 degrees Celsius to 11, followed by a gradual increase to 15 on Friday, and return to around 11 over the weekend.

Tomorrow is predicted to be the only sunny day this week, but its low temperature will plummet to 4 degrees, the lowest of the week.

The bureau said last month was the warmest February on record dating back to 1873, with an average temperature of more than 10 degrees — 3.7 higher than average.

The previous record for February was 2007, with an average temperature of 9.8 degrees.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
﻿
Special Reports
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     