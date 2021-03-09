News / Metro

Millions take the train over Spring Festival

﻿ Hu Min
  20:05 UTC+8, 2021-03-09       0
China Railway Shanghai Group records over 43 million railway trips made in the Yangtze River Delta region over the chunyun period, the annual Spring Festival travel rush.
Ti Gong

A train runs on the Hefei-Anqing high-speed railway. 

The Yangtze River Delta region recorded more than 43 million railway trips during the 40-day chunyun period, the annual Spring Festival travel rush that ended on Monday, accounting for about 20 percent of the nation's total, China Railway Shanghai Group said on Tuesday.

Chunyun began on January 28 this year.

Traffic flow in the region was 57 percent of that during the same period before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the group.

Of the 43.1 million trips, 10.74 million were made before the Spring Festival, with a daily high of 1.89 million on March 6.

Railway traffic started growing rapidly after the festival along with the waning of the pandemic, the group said.

Around 84 percent were high-speed railway trips, 81.8 percent were short distance.

Nearly 2,000 additional trains operated during chunyun to cope with demand.

Ti Gong

A staffer carries out disinfection at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
