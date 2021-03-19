News / Metro

Campaign focuses on a healthier environment

  20:20 UTC+8, 2021-03-19       0
City's health authority launches monthlong campaign to ensure public health, disease prevention and control with employers urged to take responsibility for their staff's health. 
Government facilities, enterprises, wet markets, supermarkets and construction sites are being urged to further improve their environment, toilet cleaning and garbage sorting.

Smoking must be banned at all indoor places and no ashtrays are allowed indoors. They are required to set up special smoking areas outdoors to prevent people moving around while smoking to protect non-smokers, the city’s health authority said on Friday.

It is launching a monthlong citywide cleaning campaign for public health, disease prevention and control.

It said a healthy working environment is one of the campaign’s important tasks and employers are being urged to take responsibility for protecting their staff’s safety and health.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
