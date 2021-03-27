News / Metro

On your bike with helmet for road safety, and belt up too

Children have used paintings to encourage people to observe traffic rules for the safety of all.
4 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • A winning painting from the competition.

    Ti Gong

  • A winning painting from the competition

    Ti Gong

  • A winning painting from the competition

    Ti Gong

  • The award ceremony of the competition is held on Saturday.

    Ti Gong

The awards ceremony for a painting and calligraphy competition among the city's elementary and middle school students themed on traffic safety was held on Saturday.

The competition, which was launched last year by Shanghai traffic police and other partners, attracted more than 3,000 paintings and calligraphy works by students from all over the city.

The promotion of helmet wearing by e-bike riders and safety belts for motorists was a popular theme.

Cao Jiale, a winner who is a third-grader at Shanghai Shangde Experimental School, submitted a calligraphy work stating "wearing helmets and safety belts is a guarantee for your safety."

"I take my father's e-bike to go to school every day, and we always wear helmets," she said. "I hope everybody will do so."

Helmets will be compulsory for e-bikers in Shanghai under the city's new regulation for non-motor vehicles which is to take effect on May 1.

A selection of the winning paintings and calligraphy works will be exhibited in local communities and public places.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
