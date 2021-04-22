Free screenings for Tibetan children with congenital heart disease

Shanghai's Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital and local authorities are providing charity screenings for poor children with congenital heart disease in Nagqu, Tibet Autonomous Region.

Shanghai's Yodak Cardio-Thoracic Hospital has teamed up with local authorities to carry out charity screenings for poor children with congenital heart disease in Nagqu, Tibet Autonomous Region.

A team from the hospital has detected 45 patients with congenital heart disease from the 180 children screened in the past two days, hospital officials said today.

The patients will be sent to Shanghai in group for charity surgery.

Congenital heart disease is the top hereditary deformity in China, affecting seven to eight among every 1,000 newborn babies — 120,000 to 150,000 annually, according to medical experts.